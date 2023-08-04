DPIIT to assist states in improving business environment1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 12:57 AM IST
DPIIT intends to follow with an inter-ministerial working group which will look at other provisions where further simplification, rationalisation or decriminalisation is possible, says Rajesh Kumar Singh
The union government will help states in simplification, rationalisation or decriminalisation of provisions to promote ease of doing business and living in the country, Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh said at a press briefing on Thursday.