DPIIT to launch dedicated portal to handhold domestic investors

New Delhi: The government will launch an “Atmanirbhar Niveshak Mitra" portal by 15 May for handholding, information dissemination and facilitation of domestic investors to further strengthen efforts to promote domestic investments, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said in a statement on Friday.

“The portal is in testing phase and the final version will be ready for launch by 15th May 2021. The webpage will also be available in regional languages and mobile App in due course," it added.

The portal will have a dedicated digital investment promotion and facilitation team at Invest India which will facilitate domestic investors to directly connect or request meetings with the Invest India experts and discuss their specific queries.

“It will digitally support investors throughout their doing business journey in India and help them getting all the information starting from finding an investment opportunity to exploring incentives & taxes applicable to their businesses, information and assistance for doing business in India, sources of funding, information on raw material availability, training, management requirement and tender information. This is one of the most significant digital initiatives being undertaken to target the specific investor interests and ensure swift clearances & approvals throughout their doing business journey," DPIIT said.

The other special features in the portal will include daily updates on policies and new initiatives by central and state governments, AI-based Chat Bot for resolving queries, information on manufacturing clusters and land availability.

This project is being carried out by ‘Invest India’ which was set up in 2009 as a non-profit venture under the DPIIT. As on 4 March, 2021 Invest India has facilitated 2,34,399 business requests from domestic companies with actual investments of ₹9,375 crores generating a potential indicative employment of 77,213.

As far as global investors' support is concerned, Invest India has facilitated 29,812 global business requests from 162 countries, with actual investments of $28.75 billion and actual employment of 3,38,685, DPIIT claimed.

