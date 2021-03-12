DPIIT to launch dedicated portal to handhold domestic investors

“It will digitally support investors throughout their doing business journey in India and help them getting all the information starting from finding an investment opportunity to exploring incentives & taxes applicable to their businesses, information and assistance for doing business in India, sources of funding, information on raw material availability, training, management requirement and tender information. This is one of the most significant digital initiatives being undertaken to target the specific investor interests and ensure swift clearances & approvals throughout their doing business journey," DPIIT said.