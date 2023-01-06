DPIIT to organise Startup India Innovation Week from 10 January

New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will organise Startup India Innovation Week during 10-16 January.
“Startup India Innovation Week 2023 aims to engage startup ecosystem stakeholders across the nation during 10 January-16 January and spur the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation in India," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a release.
It will include Knowledge Sharing Sessions for entrepreneurs, aspiring entrepreneurs, and other enablers, involving relevant stakeholders from the startup ecosystem such as government officials, incubators, corporates and investors.
As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, various startup related events are being organized in more than 75 places across the country to foster a spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation by involving the startup community across length and breadth of the country.
These events include dedicated workshops for women entrepreneurs, training of incubators, mentorship workshops, stakeholder round tables, conferences, capacity building workshops, startup pitching sessions, amongst others, the statement said.
The department has in the recent years taken up several programmes under the Startup India initiative since 2016. It is Centre’s flagship initiative to promote a robust startup ecosystem in India.
To commemorate National Startup Day on 16 January, DPIIT is organising the felicitation ceremony for winners of National Startup Awards 2022, a flagship initiative under Startup India.
The ceremony will recognise and reward the excellence exhibited by startups and ecosystem enablers across different sectors, sub-sectors, and categories, it said.
