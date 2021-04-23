New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, will monitor the manufacturing, transportation and distribution of essential commodities amid the ongoing covid-related restrictions in several states.

For the same, it is setting up a control room to resolve issues faced during manufacturing, movement or distribution of essential supplies including via e-commerce.

“DPIIT is setting up a control room to monitor the issues of internal trade, manufacturing, delivery and logistics of essential commodities during Covid pandemic. In the event of any manufacturing, transportation, distribution, wholesale or e-commerce companies facing difficulties in transportation and distribution of goods or mobilization of resources…" according to a statement by the Central government issued on Friday.

Those facing issues can reach out to designated phone numbers and email. The telephone numbers will remain functional from 8 am to 10 pm with effect from 24th April 2021. The issues reported by various stakeholders through this control room shall be taken up with the concerned State and UT Governments, it added further.

DPIIT has decided to monitor the status of transportation and delivery of goods, manufacturing, delivery of essential commodities to common man and the difficulties being faced by various stakeholders due to current restrictions imposed by various States/UTs in view of the surge of Covid-19 cases, according to the statement.

The information comes as India’s covid-19 caseload touched a record high of over 3.3 lakh cases. Several states have moved to restrictions and enforcing curbs. Maharashtra, for instance, has directed essential stores to open only between 7 am to 11 am.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with chief ministers of 10 states with the greatest number of covid-19 cases.

