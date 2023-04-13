Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar was one of the most visionary leaders of India, whose ideas of equality and freedom shaped India's policy. Dr Ambedkar's high values and principles continue to motivate millions of people across the nation. For his immense contribution to the formation of the Indian constitution, he is also called the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution’. Moreover, Dr. Ambedkar was the first law minister of India after independence. From being born in a Mahr Dalit family in Madhya Pradesh, to be one of the most educated Indians of his time, DR. BR Ambedkar's life journey was full of hurdles and challenges. The reason why his quotes and sayings continue to be a torch bearer in the life of millions of people.

Interesting facts about Dr BR Ambedkar

-Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891. He was the fourteenth and the last child of his parents.

-His father, Ramji Maloji Sakpal was a Subedar in British Amry and a follower of Sant Kabir.

-He did his graduation from Elphinston College, Bombay with a scholarship from His Highness Sayajirao Gaikwad of Baroda. Afterwards, he gave his service to Baroda Sansthan. Later he went to the USA after being selected as a scholar for higher studies.

-He completed his MA and Ph.D. from Columbia University in 1915.

-He further completed his studies at the London School of Economics by receiving financial aid from Maharaja of Kolhapur.

-It was on October 13, 1935 when he gave his shocking announcement of converting his religion in the coming time.

“I was born in Hinduism but I will not die as a Hindu," he announced at a provincial conference of the depressed classes held in Nasik District on October 13, 1935.

-His death anniversary is observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas across India.

Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti wishes

-May the spirit of self-confidence prevail in our personality and give us the power to fight against oppression. Happy Ambedkar jayanti

-Let us honour the hard work and sacrifices of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar by remembering his remarkable contribution to India's development.

-Dr. BR Ambedkar is an eternal spirit who continues to inspire millions of people and reminds us every day that only we are responsible for our miseries and success. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti

-Wish you all a happy Ambedkar Jayanti and loads of willpower to work for the welfare of society.

-Happy Ambedkar Jayanti. On this day, pledge to take a stand against discrimination and always work for equality in society.

-Happy DR Ambedkar Jayanti. May Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar give you the power to stand against injustice and work for the betterment of society.

Top quotes of Dr. BR Ambedkar, the ‘Father of Indian Constitution’

-I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.

-So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.

-I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity.

-Be educated, be organized, and be agitated.

-Freedom of mind is the real freedom.

-I am proud of my country, India, for having a constitution that enshrines principles of democracy, socialism, and secularism.

-Life should be great, rather than long.

-I do not want that our loyalty as Indians should be in the slightest way affected by any competitive loyalty whether that loyalty arises out of our religion, out of our culture or out of our language.

-The teachings of Buddha are eternal, but even then Buddha did not proclaim them to be infallible.

-If you study carefully, you will see that Buddhism is based on reason. There is an element of flexibility inherent in it, which is not found in any other religion.

-A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society.

-Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise both will wither and die.

-Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people.