Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti: Wishes,quotes, interesting facts

Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar was one of the most visionary leaders of India, whose ideas of equality and freedom shaped India's policy. Dr Ambedkar's high values and principles continue to motivate millions of people across the nation. For his immense contribution to the formation of the Indian constitution, he is also called the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution’. Moreover, Dr. Ambedkar was the first law minister of India after independence. From being born in a Mahr Dalit family in Madhya Pradesh, to be one of the most educated Indians of his time, DR. BR Ambedkar's life journey was full of hurdles and challenges. The reason why his quotes and sayings continue to be a torch bearer in the life of millions of people.

