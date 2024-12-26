Minutes after the news of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's demise on Thursday, the Delhi’s All India Institute Of Medical Sciences released an official statement, stating despite all their efforts, he was declared dead at 9:51pm.

Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to the emergency department of the hospital at 8:06pm on Thursday.

“Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51pm," News18 quoted AIIMS statement, which added, "With profound grief, we inform the demise of Former Prime Minister of India. Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92."

The statement further added that the former PM was being treated for age-related illnesses and “had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024".

Before the former PM was brought to the hospital, measures were taken to revive him started at home. His office stated that the former PM was facing “extreme breathlessness".

All government programs for tomorrow cancelled: According to government sources, quoted by ANI, all the government programs scheduled for 27 December are to be cancelled. Also, national mourning of seven days are to be declared.

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh’s last rites to be conducted with full state honours.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has declared a government holiday on 27 December and also announced a seven-day mourning after the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.