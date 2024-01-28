Dr Nitya Anand, developer of India's first oral contraceptive pill ‘Saheli’, passes away at 99
Dr. Nitya Anand, the developer of India's first oral contraceptive pill 'Saheli', has passed away at the age of 99. He served as the former director of the Central Drug Research Institute and was instrumental in the discovery of Centchroman.
Dr Nitya Anand, who developed India's first oral contraceptive pill ‘Saheli’, passed away on Saturday at SGPGIMS Lucknow following a protracted illness. He was 99 years old. His funeral ceremonies will be performed on Monday.
