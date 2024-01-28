Dr Nitya Anand, who developed India's first oral contraceptive pill ‘Saheli’, passed away on Saturday at SGPGIMS Lucknow following a protracted illness. He was 99 years old. His funeral ceremonies will be performed on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From 1974 to 1984, Anand served as the Central Drug Research Institute's (CDRI) former director. Since CDRI's founding in 1951, he has been its member. He oversaw 100 PhD students, published over 400 research papers, and received over 130 patents, The Times of India reported.

He was the driving force behind Centchroman's discovery, also referred to as "Saheli." It was the first and only once-weekly, non-steroidal, non-hormonal oral contraceptive pill in history. In 1986, Rajiv Gandhi, who was prime minister at the time, introduced it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Saheli was incorporated into the National Family Programme of India in 2016. It is still the only non-hormonal, non-steroidal contraceptive available worldwide.

“His stay in CDRI, first as a scientist, then as head of the medical chemistry division (1963-1974), and later as a director (1974-1984) has been of great significance in shaping and nurturing budding scientists of the institute," said CDRI spokesperson and senior scientist Sanjeev Yadav as quoted by TOI.

Anand has also worked with the Government of India for nearly forty years, helping to design various drug policies. In addition, he serves as a consultant and advisor to numerous scientific organizations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anand is a Padma Shri recipient who is survived by his daughter Dr. Sonia Nityanand, who serves as vice-chancellor of King George's Medical University (KGMU), and sons Neeraj Nityanand and Dr. Naveen Nitya Anand.

