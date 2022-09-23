Dr Rajiv Bahl appointed as Director General ICMR

Central Government has named Dr. Rajiv Bahl as the Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and interim Secretary of the Department of Health Research (DHR) for three-year
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :The Central government on Friday appointed Dr Rajiv Bahl currently posted in WHO as a Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) cum- Secretary Department of Health Research (DHR) for a period of three years.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :The Central government on Friday appointed Dr Rajiv Bahl currently posted in WHO as a Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) cum- Secretary Department of Health Research (DHR) for a period of three years.
“The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr Rajiv Bahl, head of research on maternal, newborn child and adolescent Health-cum-Newborn unit head, department of maternal newborn child and adolescent health and ageing, World Health Organization (WHO), Geneva, Switzerland to the post Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-cum- Secretary Department of Health Research for a period of three years, with effort from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further order, whichever is earlier," said government document reviewed by Mint.
“The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr Rajiv Bahl, head of research on maternal, newborn child and adolescent Health-cum-Newborn unit head, department of maternal newborn child and adolescent health and ageing, World Health Organization (WHO), Geneva, Switzerland to the post Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-cum- Secretary Department of Health Research for a period of three years, with effort from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further order, whichever is earlier," said government document reviewed by Mint.
The central government had received applications from 35 candidates for the top post of director, ICMR after the department of health research (DHR) issued an advertisement in April.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The central government had received applications from 35 candidates for the top post of director, ICMR after the department of health research (DHR) issued an advertisement in April.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
ICMR, New Delhi, the apex body in India for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research, is one of the oldest medical research bodies in the world. The premier medical research organization promotes and supports intramural and extramural research activities in the fields of communicable and non-communicable diseases and basic medical sciences. ICMR has 27 institutes located in different parts of India.
ICMR, New Delhi, the apex body in India for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research, is one of the oldest medical research bodies in the world. The premier medical research organization promotes and supports intramural and extramural research activities in the fields of communicable and non-communicable diseases and basic medical sciences. ICMR has 27 institutes located in different parts of India.
During the covid-19 pandemic, this top medical research centre addressed played an important role in generating research based scientific evidence and solutions in the fight against the pandemic.
During the covid-19 pandemic, this top medical research centre addressed played an important role in generating research based scientific evidence and solutions in the fight against the pandemic.