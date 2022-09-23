Dr Rajiv Bahl appointed as Director General ICMR

“The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr Rajiv Bahl, head of research on maternal, newborn child and adolescent Health-cum-Newborn unit head, department of maternal newborn child and adolescent health and ageing, World Health Organization (WHO), Geneva, Switzerland to the post Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-cum- Secretary Department of Health Research for a period of three years, with effort from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further order, whichever is earlier," said government document reviewed by Mint.