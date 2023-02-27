Dr Reddy's acquires Mayne Pharma's USA prescription portfolio for $105 million
- The portfolio includes approximately 45 commercial products, four pipeline products, and 40 approved non-marketed products, including a number of generic products focused on women’s health
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Monday said its subsidiary entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the US generic prescription product portfolio of Australia-based Mayne Pharma Group Limited for $105 million. The acquisition will complement Dr. Reddy’s U.S. retail prescription pharmaceutical business with limited competition products. It also supports Dr. Reddy’s efforts to accelerate and expand affordable medications for patients.
