Dr Reddy's acquires Mayne Pharma's USA prescription portfolio for $105 million

"Under the terms of the agreement, Dr. Reddy’s will acquire the portfolio for an upfront payment of approximately $90 million (USD) in cash, contingent payments of up to $15 million (USD), consideration towards inventory and credits for certain accrued channel liabilities to be determined on the closing date. The closing of the transaction is subject to satisfactory completion of customary closing conditions including the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act), as amended.