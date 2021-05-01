Dr Reddy’s gets 150,000 Sputnik V doses, more shipments expected in a few weeks

However, in April, when only the priority groups were being vaccinated, the demand was already outpacing the supply, with over 80 million doses that were administered while Serum Institute of India’s and Bharat Biotech International’s capacities to make Covishield and Covaxin together was about 70-80 million per month. The shortage is expected to become more acute with the expanded drive, with states delaying the launch of vaccination of all adults from today’s timeline.

