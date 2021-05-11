Subscribe
Dr Reddy's inks licensing pact with Eli Lilly for Covid-19 treatment drug

Dr Reddy's inks licensing pact with Eli Lilly for Covid-19 treatment drug

Eli Lilly's logo is shown on one of the company's offices in San Diego, California.
1 min read . 10:59 PM IST PTI

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday said it has inked a licensing pact with Eli Lilly and Company to produce Baricitinib in the country for treatment of COVID-19.

The Hyderabad-based firm said it has entered into a royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the manufacture and commercialisation of the drug in India.

Baricitinib has received restricted emergency use approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for use in combination with remdesivir for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in hospitalised adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

This partnership comes at a critical juncture in the fight against the pandemic in India, and adds to the company's existing range of COVID-19 therapeutics covering the full spectrum from mild to moderate and severe conditions of the disease, and a vaccine, Dr Reddy's noted.

"From the start, we have been determined to explore every possible avenue against COVID-19. Our collaboration with Lilly will help us make yet another treatment option available to patients in India," Dr Reddy's Laboratories CEO (API and Services) Deepak Sapra said.

On May 10, Eli Lilly and Company had announced voluntary licensing agreements with Sun Pharma, Cipla and Lupin to expedite availability of its arthritis drug Baricitinib for treatment of COVID-19 patients in India.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

