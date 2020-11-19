Subscribe
Home >News >India >Dr Reddy's Lab begins investigation into anonymous complaint
Dr Reddy's Lab begins investigation into anonymous complaint

1 min read . 10:49 AM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • Dr Reddy's Laboratories said that the probe is being carried out by a reputed independent US law firm
  • The drug major has a wholly-owned subsidiary and a global office in Ukraine

India's leading pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said it has commenced a detailed probe into an anonymous complaint regarding healthcare professionals in Ukraine and potentially in other countries being provided with "improper benefits".

India's leading pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said it has commenced a detailed probe into an anonymous complaint regarding healthcare professionals in Ukraine and potentially in other countries being provided with "improper benefits".

The drug major has a wholly-owned subsidiary and a global office in Ukraine.

The drug major has a wholly-owned subsidiary and a global office in Ukraine.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, "Dr Reddy's Laboratories has commenced a detailed investigation into an anonymous complaint. The complaint alleges that healthcare professionals in Ukraine and potentially in other countries were provided with improper benefits in violation of US laws."

Without providing further details, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said that the investigation is being carried out by a reputed independent US law firm.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading 1.03% higher at 4,751.50 apiece on BSE at 10:42 am.

