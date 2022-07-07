On July 7, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had inspected its manufacturing site in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh and issued Form 483 with two observations. The inspection took place between June 30 and July 7, 2022.

In a regulatory statement, Dr. Reddy's stated that the US health agency finished a pre-approval examination at the company's formulations production facility FTO 11 in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday.

"We have been issued a Form 483 with two observations, which we will address within the stipulated timeline," the company added.

What is Form 483?

According to the USFDA, Form 483 is given to a company's management following an inspection if the investigator found any situations that, in its opinion, might be considered violations of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and associated Acts.

When does the USFDA issue an FDA Form 483?

When an investigator has noticed any situations that in their opinion may constitute violations of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and associated Acts, an USFDA Form 483 is sent to firm management at the conclusion of an inspection.

As a part of their training, USFDA investigators must make sure that every observation recorded on the USFDA Form 483 is precise, meaningful, and unambiguous. When conditions or behaviours are deemed by the investigator to be such that a food, drug, device, or cosmetic has been adulterated or is being prepared, packed, or held in a manner that could cause it to be adulterated or rendered harmful to health, an observation is made.

Purpose of USFDA Form 483

The management of the company is notified of unacceptable conditions via USFDA Form 483. The USFDA Form 483 is delivered and reviewed with the company's senior management following an inspection. Companies are urged to promptly implement their corrective action plans after responding in writing to the USFDA Form 483 with their remedial action plan.

What happens next?

A final Agency determination about whether a condition violates the FD&C Act or any of its pertinent rules is not included in the USFDA Form 483. All evidence or paperwork gathered on-site, the Establishment Inspection Report, the USFDA Form 483, and any responses provided by the Company are taken into account. The Agency weighs all of this data before deciding if any additional action is necessary to safeguard the public's health.

(With PTI inputs)