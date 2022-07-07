Dr Reddy's Laboratories gets Form 483 from USFDA: This is what it means2 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 09:10 PM IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories has said that its Andhra Pradesh plant got two observations from USFDA.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories has said that its Andhra Pradesh plant got two observations from USFDA.
Listen to this article
On July 7, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had inspected its manufacturing site in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh and issued Form 483 with two observations. The inspection took place between June 30 and July 7, 2022.