Dr Reddy's Laboratories gets Form 483 from USFDA: This is what it means

As a part of their training, USFDA investigators must make sure that every observation recorded on the USFDA Form 483 is precise, meaningful, and unambiguous. When conditions or behaviours are deemed by the investigator to be such that a food, drug, device, or cosmetic has been adulterated or is being prepared, packed, or held in a manner that could cause it to be adulterated or rendered harmful to health, an observation is made.