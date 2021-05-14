Dr Reddy’s prices Sputnik V at 995 per dose, limited launch starts

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has priced Sputnik V vaccine at ₹995 per dose for the shorts that are imported from Russia, and has also commenced the soft launch of it in India using the 150,000 shots it had procured on 1 May.

NEW DELHI: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has priced Sputnik V vaccine at ₹995 per dose for the shorts that are imported from Russia, and has also commenced the soft launch of it in India using the 150,000 shots it had procured on 1 May.

The Hyderabad-based drugmaker said it will work closely with stakeholders in the government and private sector in India to ensure the widest possible reach of the Sputnik V vaccine.

“With the rising cases in India, vaccination is our most effective tool in our battle against covid-19. Contributing to the vaccination drive in India is our biggest priority right now to help Indians be healthy and safe," G V Prasad, co-chairman and managing director, said in the statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Reddy’s is in a pact with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the global commercialising partner for the vaccine, to market 250 million doses of the vaccine. The two-dose jab was developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, with RDIF responsible for commercialising the vaccine globally through manufacturing and distribution pacts.

In India, RDIF has manufacturing pacts with six companies—Hetero Biopharma, Gland Pharma, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech, Panacea Biotec and Shilpa Medicare—to collectively produce more than 850 million doses per year.

Local manufacturing of the vaccines is expected to significantly contribute to supplies in India from July onwards, the management of Dr Reddy’s said last month after it received an emergency authorisation for the vaccine from the Indian regulator on 12 April. Till then, Dr Reddy’s will import Sputnik V doses from Russia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More batches of Sputnik V are expected to be shipped to India this month, although company officials have not yet indicated how many it would be.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}