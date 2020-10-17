Dr Reddy’s, RDIF get DCGI approval for Sputnik V vaccine clinical trial in India

Dr Reddy’s and RDIF initially planned to conduct only a phase 3 trial of the vaccine, but the subject expert committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) asked Dr Reddy’s to conduct seamless Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials in India, instead of just a phase 3 study, because the safety and immunogenicity data in overseas phase I/II studies was small and there was no data available on Indian subjects.