Dr Reddy's takes action against bogus entities offering Sputnik V Covid vaccine

Hyderabad-based pharma firm Dr Reddy's on Friday said that it has initiated legal action against entities who are claiming to supply Sputnik-V Covid vaccine fraudulently in the country.

The pharma company explicitly said that it has not authorised any third party to supply Russia's Sputnik vaccine on its behalf.

"Dr Reddy's Laboratories is the brand custodian of the Sputnik V vaccine in India and has the sole distribution rights of the first 250 million doses (first and second dose components included) of the vaccine in India," the Hyderabad-based firm and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a joint statement.

Dr Reddy's underlined that there have been several unsubstantiated reports and claims from various quarters in India on alleged tie-ups for the Sputnik V vaccine.

It then clarified that Dr Reddy's has not entered into any partnership or collaboration with any party to supply the Sputnik V vaccine to residential associations.

"The company has not authorised any third party or intermediary to supply the vaccine on its behalf in India," it added.

Additionally, the company asked citizens to beware of unauthorised individuals offering fake deals or procurement of the Sputnik V vaccine.

"Dr Reddy's has initiated legal action against unscrupulous elements committing fraud in the name of the Sputnik V vaccine in India. The company takes no responsibility for the consequences of unauthorised deals, fraudulent financial transactions or sub-standard products resulting from such fraud," it added.

Ahead of the commercial launch of the vaccine in mid-June, Dr Reddy's said it has continued to engage in direct talks with the Government and the private sector to explore partnerships.

