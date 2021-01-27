Dr. Reddy's terminates Covid-19 treatment study in Kuwait

Dr. Reddy's terminates Covid-19 treatment study in Kuwait1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 02:49 PM IST
A late-stage North American trial of Avigan in patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 will continue, the Indian drugmaker said
BENGALURU : Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Global Response Aid FZCO said they terminated their clinical trial in Kuwait of Fujifilm Holdings' Covid-19 treatment Avigan in patients with moderate to severe symptoms.
A late-stage North American trial of Avigan in patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 will continue, the Indian drugmaker said on Wednesday in a regulatory filing.
Dr. Reddy's said the data from the clinical trial in Kuwait involving moderate-severe Covid-19 hospitalized patients did not show a statistically significant difference for the primary endpoint.
The full data analysis on 353 subjects would be available by the end of February 2021.
