OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Dr. Reddy's terminates Covid-19 treatment study in Kuwait
Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

Dr. Reddy's terminates Covid-19 treatment study in Kuwait

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 02:49 PM IST Reuters

A late-stage North American trial of Avigan in patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 will continue, the Indian drugmaker said

BENGALURU : Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Global Response Aid FZCO said they terminated their clinical trial in Kuwait of Fujifilm Holdings' Covid-19 treatment Avigan in patients with moderate to severe symptoms.

A late-stage North American trial of Avigan in patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 will continue, the Indian drugmaker said on Wednesday in a regulatory filing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Copra is dried coconut kernel. Photo: iStockphoto

Cabinet raises support price for copra

1 min read . 03:04 PM IST
Health workers prepare to start vaccination against COVID-19 in Kathmandu on 27 January 2021

Nepal kicks off coronavirus inoculations with Indian vaccine

1 min read . 02:56 PM IST
Photo: Mint

Dr. Reddy's terminates Covid-19 treatment study in Kuwait

1 min read . 02:49 PM IST
Former Indian cricketer and current BCCI (Board Of Control for Cricket in India) president Sourav Ganguly.

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly admitted to Kolkata hospital again after chest pain

1 min read . 03:07 PM IST

Dr. Reddy's said the data from the clinical trial in Kuwait involving moderate-severe Covid-19 hospitalized patients did not show a statistically significant difference for the primary endpoint.

The full data analysis on 353 subjects would be available by the end of February 2021.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout