Dr. Reddy's terminates Covid-19 treatment study in Kuwait
Photo: Mint

Dr. Reddy's terminates Covid-19 treatment study in Kuwait

1 min read . 02:49 PM IST Reuters

A late-stage North American trial of Avigan in patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 will continue, the Indian drugmaker said

BENGALURU : Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Global Response Aid FZCO said they terminated their clinical trial in Kuwait of Fujifilm Holdings' Covid-19 treatment Avigan in patients with moderate to severe symptoms.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Global Response Aid FZCO said they terminated their clinical trial in Kuwait of Fujifilm Holdings' Covid-19 treatment Avigan in patients with moderate to severe symptoms.

A late-stage North American trial of Avigan in patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 will continue, the Indian drugmaker said on Wednesday in a regulatory filing.

A late-stage North American trial of Avigan in patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 will continue, the Indian drugmaker said on Wednesday in a regulatory filing.

Dr. Reddy's said the data from the clinical trial in Kuwait involving moderate-severe Covid-19 hospitalized patients did not show a statistically significant difference for the primary endpoint.

The full data analysis on 353 subjects would be available by the end of February 2021.

