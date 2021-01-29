Dr Reddy’s to seek emergency nod for Sputnik V vaccine in March

NEW DELHI : Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will apply to the Indian regulator for emergency licensure for the Sputnik V vaccine in March, the company’s chief executive officer of active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical business said in a press conference on Friday.

“We believe that we will be able to apply for the EUA (emergency use authorisation) in the month of March," said the CEO Deepak Sapra, adding that so far, the researchers have recruited 70% of the target of 1,600 participants and will complete the enrolment next month.

As of now, Dr Reddy’s has not started stocking doses of the Russian vaccine through its partner Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) but is in discussions to tie-up adequate quantities of the vaccine to be ready when the licensure is given by the Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani, he said.

The Hyderabad-based drugmaker had in October signed an agreement with RDIF to conduct a phase 1 and 3 bridging study for the vaccine in India, and after getting regulatory clearance, supply 100 million doses in the country.

The company has now increased the quantum of the supply in India to 250 million doses, which is enough for 125 million people, Sapra said.

“Over the 12-month period, we have a contract with our partner for 125 million patient doses for India. This will enable 125 million people, which is almost 9% of India’s population to be vaccinated by Sputnik V," Sapra said, adding that 125 million “patient doses" means 250 million doses in total, as each person requires two doses three weeks apart.

While the Dr Reddy’s and RDIF have not yet decided the price of the vaccine, the companies, like Serum Institute of India, plans to supply the product to both the government and domestic private market.

“We are definitely looking at working closely with the government of India for supply. In addition to that, we are also looking at serving the private market so that we can maximise the access to Sputnik for the Indian population," Sapra said.

Sapra said that the company is also in discussion with RDIF to expand the scope of its contract to allow the company to export vaccines in the 30-odd countries where it has a strong distribution network.

In November, RDIF had said it will price the Sputnik V vaccine for international markets, including India, at less than $10, or roughly ₹740, per dose. The indicative price of the vaccine, which RDIF is commercialising globally on behalf of developer Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, will make the shots much cheaper than the messenger RNA vaccine candidates of American companies Pfizer and Moderna.

However, the vaccine is more expensive as compared to Covishield, which Serum Institute is selling to the government for ₹200 per dose, excluding taxes, as well as Covaxin, which Bharat Biotech has priced at ₹295 per dose.

Dr Reddy’s will be getting supplies of the covid-19 vaccine primarily from Indian manufacturers, with initially some doses also being imported from Russia, Sapra said.

So far, RDIF has signed a contract with Hetero Biopharma for production of 100 million doses of the vaccine annually, and Sapra said that the Russian sovereign fund has finalised a manufacturing deal with another Indian company, with which technology transfer is currently underway. However, he declined to name the other Indian firm.

A spokesperson for RDIF declined to comment on expansion of production contracts in India.

