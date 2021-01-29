Dr Reddy’s to seek emergency nod for Sputnik V vaccine in March

In November, RDIF had said it will price the Sputnik V vaccine for international markets, including India, at less than $10, or roughly ₹740, per dose. The indicative price of the vaccine, which RDIF is commercialising globally on behalf of developer Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, will make the shots much cheaper than the messenger RNA vaccine candidates of American companies Pfizer and Moderna.