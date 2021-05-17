Dr Reddy’s to supply Sputnik V to Centre only after domestic production starts

NEW DELHI : The wait for India’s third covid-19 vaccine may get longer as Dr Reddy’s Laboratories plans to supply Sputnik V only when the domestic production begins around July, an official from the Hyderabad-based drugmaker said on Monday.

“The 50% allocation to government's demand happens once the domestic manufacturing by Indian companies starts. For the imported product, at the moment, it is our intent to serve as wide a population as possible," Sauri Gudlavalleti, Dr Reddy’s head of integrated product development organization, said at a press conference on Monday.

Besides supplies to the central government, even distribution across the country in major cities is likely to take about two months as the company progressively looks at conducting pilot tests for cold storage, Gudlavalleti said.

Sputnik V vaccine involves two doses of different formulations given three weeks apart and requires to be stored at -18 degrees Celsius currently, which is more challenging than the 2 to 8 degree Celsius required to store Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech International’s Covaxin.

Till domestic production begins, the company, which is the exclusive distributor of the vaccine in India, will be supplying only to major private hospitals in some cities, starting with Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, he said.

The comments come at a time when India is facing an acute shortage in vaccines as production of Covishield and Covaxin is not able to meet the staggering demand.

Dr Reddy’s on Monday started vaccination with it in Hyderabad in association with Apollo Hospital Enterprises.

The drugmaker and the hospital chain on Monday announced they have kicked-off the first phase of vaccinations with Sputnik V in Hyderabad and will start in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

After Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, the pilot programme will be extended to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Pune, Apollo Hospitals said.

Vaccinations would happen at separate facilities of Apollo Hospitals in those cities and would require vaccinees to follow the standard operating procedures as recommended by the government including registration on Co-WIN platform, Apollo said.

Apart from Apollo Hospitals, the company will also be supplying vaccines to Continental hospital in Hyderabad from Monday, Gudlavalleti said.

The drugmaker is also in talks with other hospital chains and has also been approached by about nine states, he said.

Dr Reddy’s last year signed a partnership with Russian Direct Investment Fund, (RDIF) the vaccine’s global commercialising partner, under which the Indian fund will conduct clinical trials and, after regulatory authorisation, distribute 250 million doses of Sputnik V.

Having completed its trial and gotten an authorization last month, the company imported 150,000 doses of the first dose formulation on 1 May, and then another 60,000 doses as part of the booster shot on Sunday. The remaining 90,000 doses for the booster shot is expected in the coming weeks.

About 15-20% of that 250 million doses will be imported from Russia primarily to make up for the lack of domestic production initially, Dr Reddy’s management has said last week, adding that about 36 million is expected in the next two months.

Sputnik V will be domestically manufactured by six companies—Hetero Biopharma, Gland Pharma, Pancea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech and Shilpa Medicare—under separate partnerships with RDIF.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.