Dr Subhash Babu, first Indian scientist to be awarded Bailey K. Ashford Medal

Dr. Daniel Bausch, President of the ASTMH said "Dr. Subash Babu has made major contributions to the elucidation of the key immunological underpinnings of diseases including filariasis, influences of helminthic-infection on metabolic disorders, and the interface between diabetes and tuberculosis. Most importantly, his seminal work on the influence of Type 2 diabetes in TB in response to anti-TB therapy has wide-ranging impact in the TB field and for global health."

