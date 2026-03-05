Draft anti-conversion bill cleared by Maharashtra cabinet; 60-day notice mandatory

The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday cleared a draft prohibition of conversion bill which makes it mandatory to seek permission from a competent authority before converting to another religion.

A person who wants to convert must give a 60-day notice and seek permission from the designated authority before converting, an official said, talking about the provisions in the bill.

Further, a conversion must be registered with the authority within 25 days, or it will be considered null and void, he said.

If the blood relative of a person who wishes to convert files a complaint about the same being unlawful, police will register a First Information Report and conduct a probe, as per the bill.