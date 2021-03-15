Bengaluru: The draft e-commerce policy , which was circulated during the inter-ministerial meetings over the weekend, has taken suggestions from industry bodies to boost exports from small retailers in the country.

In recent months, several e-commerce firms including Amazon India, Walmart Inc., eBay, along with industry bodies such as Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Confederation of Indian Industry (FICCI), have been consulting the government to push for e-commerce specific reforms to boost exports in the upcoming Foreign Trade Policy 2021, Mint reported earlier.

The suggestions made to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, which includes scaling of foreign post offices and end-to-end traceability of orders, has made way into the latest draft of the e-commerce policy.

The draft policy, expected to be scheduled for public consultation, has called in for developing low-cost trackable solution by India Post targeted towards e-commerce exports as well as strengthening network of foreign post offices to act as delivery hubs.

One of the suggestions for the players was also to seek a single interface for MSMEs to avail their authorized dealer and import-export code through the Indian Customs of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs’ ICEGATE platform. This is aimed at making export clearance a 100% online and digitized process.

The government through the draft e-commerce policy also pushed for the digital integration of multiple interfaces such as Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Department of Posts (DoP), Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN) for facilitating e-commerce exports shall be undertaken.

“The policy shall bring e-commerce exports on par with non-e-commerce exports by enabling online grant of drawbacks, advance authorization, EPCG (scheme) and GST refund etc.," said the latest draft of the e-commerce policy.

The draft e-commerce policy also said export-oriented MSMEs would be provided with capacity building to help aggregate cross-border shipments and deliveries, specialize in regional shipments, provide translation skills, international tracking and provide solutions on overcoming international shipment challenges such as country-specific government regulations, amongst other things.

Currently, the Foreign Trade Policy is under review with commerce minister Piyush Goyal before it is released to government secretaries for any additional consultation and is expected to be finalized this month. The policy is expected to highlight some reforms which might push export through sellers of e-commerce firms.









