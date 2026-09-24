Draft National Electricity Policy set for inter-ministerial consultation

New Delhi: The Union power ministry has sent the draft National Electricity Policy 2026 for inter-ministerial consultation, said power secretary Pankaj Agarwal on Thursday.

Addressing the second edition of the Indian Power Sector Conference organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the secretary said the new policy emphasizes on grid flexibility amid growing renewable energy integration and potential demand from data centres and green hydrogen plants.

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“We have aggregated all the stakeholders' comments. We have already moved the cabinet note for the inter-ministerial consultation, and I think it shouldn't be taking very long," Agarwal told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

This policy will replace the National Electricity Policy 2005.

The National Electricity Policy In January, the ministry released a draft National Electricity Policy (NEP) proposing index-linked tariff revisions to force cost-reflective pricing if state electricity regulatory commissions (SERCs) fail to act. The index's nature and methodology will have to be devised by the SERCs under the draft policy.

According to the draft NEP, tariff orders must be issued before the start of each fiscal year, while true-up orders for the previous fiscal year must be issued within the current year. True-ups reconcile actual revenue and costs with the initial estimates.

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“From FY27, state commissions must ensure that tariffs fully reflect costs without creating regulatory assets. Tariffs must be linked to a suitable index for automatic annual revision, which operates if no tariff order is passed by the state commission," the ministry, in its draft policy, had said, noting that recovery of cost of service is essential for the sustainability of the power sector.

Adjusted in future tariff A regulatory asset is created when the regulator accepts certain expenditures but does not factor them into the present tariff. These expenditures are to be adjusted in the future tariff. The so-called regulatory assets now amount to around ₹3 trillion, additionally burdening the sector.

Further, the policy proposes to open up the power distribution sector and allow multiple players within a single distribution area. Currently, only one distribution company supplies power to consumers in a particular area.

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The draft policy said: “Monopoly in distribution will be phased out by allowing multiple players. Public-private partnerships (PPP) and listing of utilities shall be promoted. The central government shall extend necessary support to facilitate the implementation. At present, the supply areas are coterminous with the distribution areas. However, in order to promote competition, state commissions may allow multiple licensees in the same areas.”

In July, the consultative committee of the power ministry discussed the proposed framework to allow multiple power distribution companies (discoms) to supply power through existing distribution networks across states.

The move would allow private players to enter the power distribution space in states where only public-sector companies meet demand.

Union power minister Manohar Lal had then said that the detailed implementation framework to allow multiple distribution licensees would be developed by the state electricity regulatory commissions “to ensure fairness, transparency and non-discriminatory access to the network”, and that the proposal also “fully protects the interests of incumbent distribution licensees and their employees”.

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According to the government, increased competition is expected to encourage better consumer service, improved reliability, greater innovation and operational efficiency, while ensuring optimal utilization of existing infrastructure and avoiding unnecessary expenditure.

The draft bill to amend the Electricity Act, 2003, released in October 2025, also revived the government's plans to open up India's power distribution sector and to allow multiple discoms to serve a single area through the existing distribution infrastructure.

The power secretary on Thursday noted that the 2005 policy addressed issues such as access to electricity and shortages, among others, while current challenges are different and several evolving issues need to be addressed, including grid stability, integration of renewable energy, storage, and so on.

About the Author Rituraj Baruah Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on d...Read More ✕ Rituraj Baruah Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.