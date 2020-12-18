Draft railways' plan aims modal share of freight biz at 45% by 2030 vs 27% now

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways aims to increase modal share of its freight business to 45% in the next ten years from 27% now, as per the draft national rail plan, 2030. The draft will spell out the roadmap towards upgrading railway infrastructure to achieve this target, railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said on Friday.

The draft has made a demand assessment of over 100 locations, and traffic growth forecast, on a year-on-year basis, up till 2030. The railway ministry has prepared the draft and will now seek comments from relevant stakeholders and before finalising it in a month.

Yadav said the national rail plan aims to create enough capacity by 2030, ahead of demand till 2050.

Indian Railways has been facing severe capacity constraints as infrastructure development has failed to keep up with traffic growth which in turn has led to network congestion.

“Suboptimal rail modal share has adversely impacted logistics cost and industry competitiveness… it is important to reduce transit time and cost," Yadav said at the virtual briefing, adding that the national transporter aims to reduce overall cost of rail transportation by nearly 30% and pass on the benefits to customers.

The railway ministry has also prepared a vision plan for the next four years, as a subset of the draft plan. The capital expenditure for this is ₹2.9 trillion.

“Railways has allocated funds till 2024 and from where the fund will come from. Will implement high priority projects as per plan" he said. These include north-east connectivity projects (288km) by March 2023, 111 km of Udhampur Srinagar Baramula project by 2022, phased implementation of dedicated freight corridors, among others.

