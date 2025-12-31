More than a month after the new labour codes came into effect, the Union ministry of labour and employment has released draft rules that outline how minimum wages, gratuity and social security will be guaranteed to over 400 million workers.
Draft rules spell out wage, gratuity calculation under new labour codes
SummaryThe Union ministry of labour has released draft rules for minimum wages, gratuity, and social security under new labour codes, affecting over 400 million workers. Changes include a revised definition of wages and stricter compliance requirements for employers.
More than a month after the new labour codes came into effect, the Union ministry of labour and employment has released draft rules that outline how minimum wages, gratuity and social security will be guaranteed to over 400 million workers.