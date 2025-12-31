Draft rules spell out wage, gratuity calculation under new labour codes

Previously, employers often structured salary packages so that basic pay plus DA formed a small portion of the total compensation, with large parts allocated to allowances that did not count towards statutory benefits such as gratuity or provident fund (PF). Under the new labour codes, every component of the cost-to-company (CTC) will now be treated as remuneration unless specifically exempted, with the maximum exemption capped at 50% of total compensation. This change is expected to increase PF and gratuity contributions by employers, as the wage base expands.