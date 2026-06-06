Drama unfolds outside Rabri Devi's official residence, RJD leaders stand guard; claim ex-CM 'returned' her security

Dramatic scenes unfolded on Saturday at the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi after several Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders stood guard, claiming their leader had "returned" her security cover in protest against "shabby" treatment from the NDA government.

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The development came close on the heels of the allotment of 10 Circular Road, a government bungalow that Rabri Devi has been occupying for two decades, in favour of BJP leader and minister Nand Kishor Ram.

Also Read | Why ex-CM Rabri Devi was asked to vacate 10 Circular Road bungalow in Patna

Rabri Devi has refused to move to 39, Hardinge Road, a bungalow allotted to her in her capacity as the leader of the opposition in the state legislative council. Earlier this week, she received another setback from the government after the security cover enjoyed by her entire family was downgraded.

RJD leaders stand guard, slam NDA RJD spokesperson and former MLA Shakti Singh Yadav, who was among the first party leaders to take a seat in front of the gate, said, "It is all just a ploy by the BJP-led government to humiliate our leaders Lalu ji, Rabri ji and Tejashwi ji. They have all returned their security cover. But the ruling dispensation could not care less, as it would like our leaders to be killed."

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Yadav added, "Henceforth, RJD workers will take it upon themselves to ensure that our leaders are out of harm's way. I am here as a man responsible for their security. I will be joined by many of my colleagues."

RJD leader Abha Lata, who turned up at 10 Circular Road later in the day, did a video chat with Rabri Devi and showed her the crowd that was standing at the gate. Speaking to reporters, Lata said, "We condemn the actions of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who cut his teeth under Rabri Devi but is now out to humiliate her. I have told madam that she must not worry. Her husband and son may be away. But she is not alone."

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Lalu Prasad Yadav, son Tejashwi away from Patna Notably, Rabri Devi's husband, Lalu Prasad, the RJD president whom she had succeeded as Bihar CM in 1997, is away in Singapore for medical treatment. Their younger son, Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD's second-in-command, was said to be in Delhi.

According to PTI, in Patna, the RJD supremo shares 10 Circular Road with his wife, though many party leaders, including Yadav, his heir apparent, insist that Prasad should get a separate house in his capacity as a former CM.

Also Read | Tejashwi Yadav appointed working president of RJD at national executive meeting

Yadav, who has served as a former deputy CM and is currently the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, occupies 1, Polo Road, situated a few hundred metres away, and many RJD leaders claimed that he, too, has "returned" his security cover.

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Tej Pratap Yadav on security cover controversy Tejashwi Yadav's elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, who was expelled from the party by his father over a year ago, had a different take on the controversy regarding the security cover of his family.

Earlier today, Tej Pratap showed up at his mother's house, claiming to have learnt that she was unwell. Speaking to reporters, he said, "As far as I know, none of my family members has returned his or her security. It is the security staffers who are playing truant with the claim that there is a break in their chain of command."

The report suggests that Tej Pratap Yadav's name was also included in the list of family members whose security cover was downgraded two days ago.

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NDA slams RJD's "pressure politics" The NDA has slammed RJD's "pressure politics" and stated that all the recent steps with regard to the RJD's proverbial first family were taken "in accordance with rules".

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh said, "The family of Lalu Prasad is indulging in pressure. Their tantrums show a lack of appreciation of the fact that it is a democracy and not a monarchy. If they want to make a public display of their sense of entitlement, nothing can be done about that."

(With PTI inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

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