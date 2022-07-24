Home / News / India / Droupadi Murmu to take oath as 15th President Of India tomorrow
Droupadi Murmu to take oath as 15th President Of India tomorrow
2 min read.06:25 AM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are among the dignitaries who will attend President-elect Droupadi Murmu's oath-taking ceremony on July 25
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th President of India on Monday. The ceremony of assumption of office will take place in the Central Hall of Parliament.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th President of India on Monday. The ceremony of assumption of office will take place in the Central Hall of Parliament.
The ceremony scheduled to be held on July 25 will be attended by Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, members of the Council of Ministers, state Governors, Chief Ministers, Heads of Diplomatic Missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military Officers of the Government of India, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The ceremony scheduled to be held on July 25 will be attended by Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, members of the Council of Ministers, state Governors, Chief Ministers, Heads of Diplomatic Missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military Officers of the Government of India, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs.
President Ram Nath Kovind and President-elect Murmu will arrive in the Central Hall in a ceremonial procession, after which the President-elect will take the Oath of Office in the presence of the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, followed by a 21-gun salute.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
President Ram Nath Kovind and President-elect Murmu will arrive in the Central Hall in a ceremonial procession, after which the President-elect will take the Oath of Office in the presence of the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, followed by a 21-gun salute.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The President will then address the gathering after taking oath. On the conclusion of the ceremony, the President will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan where an Inter-Services Guard of Honour will be accorded to her in the forecourt and courtesies will be extended to the outgoing President.
The President will then address the gathering after taking oath. On the conclusion of the ceremony, the President will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan where an Inter-Services Guard of Honour will be accorded to her in the forecourt and courtesies will be extended to the outgoing President.
The National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate, Murmu was officially announced as the 15th President of the country after the counting of votes concluded on Thursday.
The National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate, Murmu was officially announced as the 15th President of the country after the counting of votes concluded on Thursday.
President Kovind's term ends today.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
President Kovind's term ends today.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Murmu who was the first woman governor of Jharkhand and served in the post from 2015 to 2021, will be the first member of the tribal community and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post in the country.
Murmu who was the first woman governor of Jharkhand and served in the post from 2015 to 2021, will be the first member of the tribal community and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post in the country.
Born in a poor tribal family in a village of Mayurbhanj, a backward district in Odisha, Murmu, who has also served as a minister in Odisha, completed her studies despite challenging circumstances. She taught at Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Rairangpur.
Born in a poor tribal family in a village of Mayurbhanj, a backward district in Odisha, Murmu, who has also served as a minister in Odisha, completed her studies despite challenging circumstances. She taught at Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Rairangpur.