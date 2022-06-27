Draupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha: Who will win Presidential elections in 2022?2 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 03:17 PM IST
- As per numbers, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) backed Draupadi Murmu is likely to win the elections comfortably.
Listen to this article
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Draupadi Murmu will take on opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha for the upcoming 15th presidential election which is scheduled to happen on 18 July. Here is all that you need to know about the two candidates: