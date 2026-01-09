DRDO achieves milestone: DRDL successfully conducts ground test of its actively cooled scramjet full scale combustor

The Defence Research and Development Organised on Friday achieved a significant milestone as its Hyderabad-based Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) successfully conducted ground test of its actively cooled scramjet full scale combustor, according to the Defence Ministry.

“DRDL successfully conducted an extensive long-duration ground test of its Actively Cooled Scramjet Full Scale Combustor at its state-of-the-art Scramjet Connect Pipe Test (SCPT) Facility on 9 Jan 2026,” the ministry said on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised DRDO, its industry partners, and academia for the successful ground test of the full-scale actively cooled long-duration scramjet engine, saying the achievement provides a strong foundation for India’s hypersonic cruise missile development programme.