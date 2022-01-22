DRDO Apprentice recruitment 2022: Check here for process, other details

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Graduate Apprentice: B.E/B.Tech in [ ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical ], B.Com and BSc.
Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: Diploma in [ ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical and Chemical ]
Trade Apprentice: ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT affiliation) in [ Fitter, Turner, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic and Welder ]
The age limit of the candidate should not be less than 18 years of age as on January 1, 2022.
Selection Process
The selection will be made on the basis of Academic Merit/Written Test/Interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DRDO.
