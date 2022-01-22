Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  DRDO Apprentice recruitment 2022: Check here for process, other details

DRDO Apprentice recruitment 2022: Check here for process, other details

A file photo of the DRDO office.  Photo: HT 
1 min read . 04:09 PM IST Livemint

  • Eligible candidates can apply through through the official website rcilab.in of Research Centre Imarat (RCI), DRDO.
  • Application process begins on 25 January and to go on till 7 February, 2022

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for the apprentice post for Research Centre Imarat, DRDO, to begin from 25 January. 

The applications can be made through the official website rcilab.in of Research Centre Imarat (RCI).

The last date to apply is 7 February, 2022.

The job description offer has been released to fill up 150 posts in the organisation. 

Candidates who have already undergone apprenticeship training or at present undergoing apprenticeship training under any organization are not eligible to apply.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice: 40 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: 60 Posts

Trade Apprentice: 50 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice: B.E/B.Tech in [ ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical ], B.Com and BSc.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: Diploma in [ ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical and Chemical ]

Trade Apprentice: ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT affiliation) in [ Fitter, Turner, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic and Welder ]

The age limit of the candidate should not be less than 18 years of age as on January 1, 2022.

Selection Process

The selection will be made on the basis of Academic Merit/Written Test/Interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DRDO.

