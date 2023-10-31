DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Here is how to apply for 37 open positions

The DRDO has invited applications for 37 apprentice posts in PXE Chandipur, Balasore. The apprenticeship is for one-year under the Ministry of Defence and is engaged in dynamic test and evaluation of armament systems.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for 37 apprentice posts in PXE Chandipur, Balasore. The apprenticeship is for one-year under the Ministry of Defence and is engaged in dynamic test and evaluation of armament systems.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

The last date to apply is November 14, 2023.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details (A) Graduate Electronics & BE/ B.Tech:

DRDO is looking to engage two apprentice candidates each for Electronics & Communication and Mechanical branch with a stipend of ₹9000 per month.

Essential Qualification The essential qualification for Electronics & Communication is BE/ B.Tech in Electronics & Communication Engineering and BE/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering for the Mechanical branch.

(B) Technician Apprentice Diploma: The R&D organization is looking to engage three apprentice candidates each from Civil and Electrical branch, 9 from the Computer Science branch, 10 from Electronics and Computers branch, and 8 from the Mechanical branch. And they will be given a stipend of ₹8000 per month.

Essential Qualification The essential qualification for Civil and Electrical branch is Diploma in Civil Engineering and Electrical Engineering respectively.

The essential qualification for Computer Science is a Diploma in Computer science, for the Electronics and Communication branch Diploma in Electronics and Communication Engineering and for Mechanical branch, the essential qualification is Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

The candidates who have passed their respective courses in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 are only eligible to apply for the positions.

Selection Process The DRDO selection board will go through the applications and shortlist the candidates based on the percentage of marks secured in essential qualifications. Shortlisted candidates will be called for a written test or interview which will be held at PXE, Chandipur.

How to Apply Visit DRDO's official website.

Go to the career section and click on the title ‘Engagement of Apprentices in PXE, Chandipur.’

Fill out the application form. (It is important to note that handwritten or incomplete application forms will be rejected)

Attach your recent photograph, put your signature and attach the mark sheets of essential qualification and reservation certificates (if any).

Scan the filled form and convert it to a PDF document

Send the PDF file as an attachment via email to training.pxe@gov.in

