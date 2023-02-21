The premier agency charged with military research, Defence Research, and Development Organisation on Tuesday declared the results for DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Result 2022 for Technician A. The candidates who sat for the CEPTAM Tier I examination can check thier results on the official website of the agency.

The agency conducted the examination for the recruitment of Technicians from 6 January to 11 January 2023 and candidates from across the nation appeared in the examination conducted by DRDO. The candidates can check the results by clicking on the direct link below.

Direct link to check DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Result 2022 for Technician A

How to check the DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Result:

From the above link, visit the official website of DRDO On the home page, click on the link named DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Result 2022 Enter your login credentials provided by the agency Your result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and keep the copy of the same for future references.

The candidates who qualified for the Tier 1 examination, will be eligible to appear for Tier 2 of the examination process, which consists of a Trade Test. The Tier 2 test will be conducted to check the practical skills of the candidate and would be of 1 to 2 hours in duration.

DRDO's CEPTAM (Centre for Personnel Talent Management) exam is conducted to recruit candidates for various technical, administrative, and support positions in DRDO and its associated organizations.

The CEPTAM exam is conducted in multiple stages, including a written test, skill test, and personal interview. The written test consists of multiple-choice questions on various subjects, including General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, General Intelligence, and subject-related questions. The syllabus of the exam varies based on the post for which the candidate is applying.

The DRDO conducts the CEPTAM exam annually, and candidates can apply for the exam through the official website of DRDO. The eligibility criteria for the exam may vary depending on the post and the educational qualification required for the position.