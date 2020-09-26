DRDO completes key process relating to Pinaka missiles

NEW DELHI : , Sep 25 (PTI) The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday kick started a key process for production of Pinaka rockets, launchers and related equipment, officials said.

They said the DRDO handed over to the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) all relevant details for mass production of the Pinaka rocket systems.

The DGQA is responsible for ensuring quality specifications and standards of all defence equipment.

"An important milestone was achieved today when Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP) responsibility of Pinaka weapon system was handed over by DRDO to DGQA," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The AHSP is the authority responsible for collecting, collating and analysing key defence items in accordance with the laid down procedure.

Pinaka is a free flight artillery rocket system having a range of 37.5 km.

Pinaka rockets are launched from a multi barrel rocket launcher which has a capability to launch 12 rockets in 44 seconds. The weapon system is designed and developed by Pune-based DRDO lab, Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE).

