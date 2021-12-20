The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has conducted a flight demonstration of its controlled aerial delivery system having the capability to deliver 500 kilograms of payload.

The demonstration was carried out by the DRDO's Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) in Agra on Saturday, the defence ministry said.

The flight demonstration is part of a series of activities organised towards celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', commemorating 75 years of Independence, it said.

The Controlled Aerial Delivery System of 500-kilogram capacity (CADS-500) is used for precise delivery of payloads up to 500 kilograms at a predetermined location by making use of manoeuvrable capabilities of Ram Air Parachute (RAP), the ministry said.

The CADS, with its onboard electronics unit, autonomously steers its flight path using waypoint navigation towards target location by operating controls, it said in a statement.

