DRDO conducts maiden flight tests of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) off Odisha coast

India has "successfully" conducted the maiden flight tests of an integrated air defence weapon system (IADWS) off the coast of Odisha on Saturday, August 23.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the developer of the platform, and the armed forces on the flight tests.

“The DRDO has successfully conducted the maiden flight Tests of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS), on 23 Aug 2025 at around 1230 Hrs off the coast of Odisha,” Singh said in a post on X.

"I congratulate the DRDO, Indian armed forces and the industry for successful development of IADWS," Singh said.

"This unique flight test has established the multi-layered air-defence capability of our country and is going to strengthen area defence for important facilities against enemy aerial threats," he added.

The flight tests of the new air defence system came three-and-half months after Operation Sindoor.