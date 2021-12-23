The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has on Thursday successfully conducted the flight test of indigenously developed High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) Abhyas from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast in Odisha, the defence ministry said in a release

During the flight trial, high subsonic speed trajectory at a very low altitude with high endurance was demonstrated, the defence ministry said. Two boosters provided initial acceleration during launch and a small turbo jet engine is used to sustain high subsonic speed with long endurance, the ministry added.

DRDO successfully conducted the flight test of indigenously developed High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) Abhyas today from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/7zAsGnHm4f — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

The defence ministry said the indigenous data link designed by Bengaluru based industry partner has been successfully flown and tested during the flight.

The performance of the system during the entire flight duration has been confirmed from the data captured by various Range instruments deployed.

Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru based DRDO laboratory along with other DRDO laboratories has developed this indigenous unmanned aerial target system to meet the requirement of aerial targets of Indian Armed Forces.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.