Akash Prime Missile flight-tested: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday conducted a successful maiden flight test of a new version of Akash Missile – ‘Akash Prime’.

The missile test was conducted from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Odisha. The missile intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial target mimicking enemy aircrafts, in its maiden flight test after improvements, the Ministry of Defence said.

In comparison to the existing Akash System, Akash Prime is equipped with an indigenous active Radio Frequency (RF) seeker for improved accuracy. Other improvements also ensure more reliable performance under low temperature environments at higher altitudes.

DRDO today conducts Successful Maiden Flight Test of Akash Prime Missile from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/QlvMHtTWVj — DRDO (@DRDO_India) September 27, 2021

Modified ground system of the existing Akash weapon system has been used for the current flight test. The range stations of ITR comprising Radars, Electro Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and Telemetry stations monitored the missile trajectory and flight parameters.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) and industry for the successful trials of Akash Prime Missile. He stated that the successful flight test proves the competence of DRDO in design and development of world class Missile systems.

Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the team for the successful flight trial of Akash Prime Missile. He said the Akash Prime system will further boost the confidence of the users (Indian Army and Indian Air Force) as the Akash system is already inducted and now getting improved with more lethal missiles.

