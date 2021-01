DRDO conducts successful maiden test launch of Akash-NG missile

DRDO today conducted the successful maiden launch of Akash-NG (New Generation) missile from Integrated Test Range off the coast of Odisha.

In a statement issued by the Defence Ministry it said," Akash-NG is a new generation surface-to-air missile meant for use by the Indian Air Force with an aim of intercepting high maneuvering low RCS aerial threats."

"The missile intercepted the target with text book precision. The launch met all the test objectives by performing high maneuvers during the trajectory. The performance of the Command and Control system, onboard avionics and aerodynamic configuration of the missile was successfully validated during the trial,"it added

During the test launch, entire flight path of the missile was monitored and the flight data was captured by various Range instruments such as Radar, EOTS and Telemetry systems deployed by ITR, Chandipur. The Multi Function Radar was tested for its capability of integration with the system.

The Akash-NG system has been developed with better deployability compared to other similar systems with canisterized launcher and much smaller ground system footprint.

The test launch was carried out by a combined team of DRDO, BDL & BEL in the presence of the representatives of Indian Airforce.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the scientists from DRDO, BEL and team from Indian Air Force for this achievement. Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr. G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the team for the successful flight trial of Akash NG Missile.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via