DRDO conducts successful tests of Very-Short Range Air Defence System missiles

VSHORADS is a Man Portable Air Defence System (MANPAD) designed and developed indigenously by DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian Industry Partners
NEW DELHI :The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday carried out two successful test flights of the Very-Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
The missiles were test-fired from a ground-based portable launcher. The tests were carried out from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur, located off the coast of Odisha.
VSHORADS is a Man Portable Air Defence System (MANPAD) designed and developed indigenously by DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian Industry Partners, the ministry said.
VSHORADS missile incorporates many novel technologies including miniaturized Reaction Control System (RCS) and integrated avionics, which have been successfully proven during the tests, it said.
“The missile, meant for neutralizing low altitude aerial threats at short ranges is propelled by a dual thrust solid motor. The design of the missile including launcher has been highly optimized to ensure easy portability. Both the flight tests have completely met the mission objectives," the ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented and appreciated the efforts of DRDO and industry partners and said that this new missile equipped with modern technologies will give further technological boost to the Armed Forces.
Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO congratulated the entire VSHORADS team for this tremendous success.
