Home >News >India >DRDO COVID hospital opens in Lucknow

DRDO COVID hospital opens in Lucknow

Chief Minister of India's Uttar Pradesh state Yogi Adityanath.
1 min read . 04:58 PM IST PTI

  • The hospital with a bed capacity of more than 450 was set up by DRDO at Awadh Shilpagram on the directions of Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh
  • Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the well-equipped hospital, which has a 20 kl tank for uninterrupted supply of oxygen

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee COVID Hospital, set up by Defence Research and Development Organisation here, has been made functional, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The hospital with a bed capacity of more than 450 was set up by DRDO at Awadh Shilpagram on the directions of Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the well-equipped hospital, which has a 20 kl tank for uninterrupted supply of oxygen, a dedicated power backup and bio-medical and other waste management systems.

According to the statement, patients would be treated free of cost at the facility being run by the Armed Forces.

The admission, however, would be controlled through an Integrated Control Centre in the city and it would not cater to walk-in patients, the statement said. It has doctors of many specialities along with nurses and paramedic staff.

"The medical staff has been flown in from all across the country. Intensive training, quality checks of installed equipment, COVID procedures and protocol have been completed prior to commissioning of the hospital," it said. PTI ABN MGA MGA MGA

