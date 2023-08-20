An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by the Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO) crashed in the agriculture fields of a village in the district on Sunday, news agencies reported.

The UAV, TAPAS 07 A-14, fell outside Vaddikere village in Hiriyur taluk. According to sources, the DRDO's drone was on a test flight when the incident occurred.

Videos and images show that the TAPAS experimental UAV broke following the crash and its equipment inside scattered on the field.

A large number of villagers gathered at the spot soon after the UAV crashed with a loud noise, and alerted the local authorities.

Tactical Airborne Platform for Aerial Surveillance-Beyond Horizon-201 or Tapas BH-201 is a long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle that used to be previously referred to as Rustom-II.

This is a developing story. Details awaited