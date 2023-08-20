comScore
DRDO developed UAV TAPAS crashes in village in Karnataka. Watch video
An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by the Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO) crashed in the agriculture fields of a village in the district on Sunday, news agencies reported.

 

The UAV, TAPAS 07 A-14, fell outside Vaddikere village in Hiriyur taluk. According to sources, the DRDO's drone was on a test flight when the incident occurred. 

Videos and images show that the TAPAS experimental UAV broke following the crash and its equipment inside scattered on the field. 

A large number of villagers gathered at the spot soon after the UAV crashed with a loud noise, and alerted the local authorities.

Tactical Airborne Platform for Aerial Surveillance-Beyond Horizon-201 or Tapas BH-201 is a long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle that used to be previously referred to as Rustom-II.

This is a developing story. Details awaited

20 Aug 2023
