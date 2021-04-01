OPEN APP
DRDO develops bullet-proof jacket weighing 9kg meeting Indian Army requirements

New Delhi: India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a lightweight bullet-proof jacket that weighs nine kilogrammes and meets the qualitative requirements of the Indian Army, the defence ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The jacket has been developed by the Kanpur-based Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), which is one of the laboratories of the government-run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"The front hard armour panel bullet proof jacket was tested at Terminal Ballistics Research Lab in Chandigarh and it met relevant standards of the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards)," the statement said. The front hard armour panel technology used for this jacket reduces the weight of medium sized bullet proof jacket from 10.4 kilograms to nine kilograms, the ministry's statement said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and its lab DMSRDE for developing the new jacket. "India needs more such innovative product design and development to realise the dream of #AtmaNirbharBharat," he said in a Twitter post.

