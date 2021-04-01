Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >DRDO develops bullet-proof jacket weighing 9kg meeting Indian Army requirements

DRDO develops bullet-proof jacket weighing 9kg meeting Indian Army requirements

Premium
Photo: Twitter
1 min read . 09:06 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

The front hard armour panel bullet proof jacket was tested at Terminal Ballistics Research Lab in Chandigarh and it met relevant standards of the BIS, Defence Ministry said

New Delhi: India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a lightweight bullet-proof jacket that weighs nine kilogrammes and meets the qualitative requirements of the Indian Army, the defence ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

New Delhi: India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a lightweight bullet-proof jacket that weighs nine kilogrammes and meets the qualitative requirements of the Indian Army, the defence ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The jacket has been developed by the Kanpur-based Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), which is one of the laboratories of the government-run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

TRENDING STORIES See All

The jacket has been developed by the Kanpur-based Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), which is one of the laboratories of the government-run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The front hard armour panel bullet proof jacket was tested at Terminal Ballistics Research Lab in Chandigarh and it met relevant standards of the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards)," the statement said. The front hard armour panel technology used for this jacket reduces the weight of medium sized bullet proof jacket from 10.4 kilograms to nine kilograms, the ministry's statement said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and its lab DMSRDE for developing the new jacket. "India needs more such innovative product design and development to realise the dream of #AtmaNirbharBharat," he said in a Twitter post.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.